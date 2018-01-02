Free agent on Sunderland's radar as Watford linked with Didier Ndong swoop

David Cotterill is on Sunderland's radar as they search for January recruits.

Cotterill left Birmingham City in December after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The Wales international is well known to Chris Coleman after his long stint in charge of the national team, and could provide a low cost attacking reinforcement.

A long-term injury to Duncan Watmore has left the Black Cats short in the wide areas, with Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman struggling for form in recent weeks.

However, the 30-year-old has made just eight appearances this season and has not played since the 22nd of November last year. Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill said after his departure that 'fresh blood' and a 'balancing' of the squad was needed.

He was a key player under Gary Rowett as the Blues made an unlikely push for the play-offs, but has struggled for game time ever since Rowett left the club and was loaned out to Bristol City towards the end of last season.

Cotterill has 30 caps for Wales.

Coleman is considering a move as he searches for four or five additions to his squad this month.

The Sunderland boss admitted yesterday that an injury to Darron Gibson could force his plans to change, with no other recognised holding midfielder fit and available for selection.

He will be forced to depend primarily on loans unless he is able to sell high earners in the squad.

Reports have suggested that Watford are interested in Didier Ndong, who they rate at £8 million.

Ndong has not featured for the Black Cats since the 1-1 draw with Birmingham at the Stadium of Light shortly before Christmas. The Hornets are in desperate need of central midfield options after Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah suffered long-term injuries.