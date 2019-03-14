Freak injury leaves Portsmouth winger at risk of missing Sunderland clash at Wembley

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis could miss the Checkatrade Trophy final after suffering a freak injury.

Curtis has had to undergo plastic surgery after a gust of wind slammed a door on his finger.

The Irishman was left in agony and had to have the top of the finger reattached.

The 22-year-old could be out from anything between two and six weeks, manager Kenny Jackett has revealed.

"He’s okay. He’s a tough lad and the specialist’s information is he needs to be out for two to six weeks to give it a chance to heal," Jackett said.

"‘You have to be careful with infections etc.

"‘It’s obviously very, very painful as well, but he’s around the training ground, he’s in good spirits and looking to get over a very unfortunate accident."

Curtis was due to report for international duty next week with the Republic of Ireland but that is now in doubt.

He has been named in Mick McCarthy's final 23 for the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia, with Sunderland's Aiden McGeady and Jimmy Dunne dropping out of the provisional squad named last week.

Curtis has been in outstanding form this season since joining from Derry City, registering an impressive 11 goals and eight assists, scoring against the Black Cats in the 3-1 win at Fratton Park just before Christmas.

He has already missed one game due to the injury, replaced in the line-up by Birmingham loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor, who scored in a 3-2 win over Sunderland's opponents this weekend, Walsall.