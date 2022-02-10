The club have stated that every 2021/22 Wigan Athletic season ticket holder is entitled to two free tickets for the game.

The League One clash between Sunderland will take place on Saturday 26 February with the Latics currently in second position in the table and with games in hand over the Black Cats.

But now the clash between Leam Richardson’s Latics and the Wearsiders will see a bumper crowd as promotion-chasing Wigan look to boost their attendance at the DW Stadium.

The DW Stadium

Neve Herron and colleagues called up internationally

Sunderland Ladies have seen four of their players called up for international duty.

Neve Herron has been called into the England under-19 set up, whilst Libby McInnes is with the under-18 team and Grace Ede has joined up with the under-17 squad.

Midfielder Maria Farrugia has also once again been named as part of the senior Malta squad.

Herron has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Upon agreeing the 18-month deal, Herron, 18, said: “I’m delighted to have signed a contract here.

“I feel like I’ve developed well across the season so far and adapted to Championship level, and I’m certain that Sunderland is the right club at this stage of my career.

“My teammates and coaches have helped massively this season, so I’m very grateful to them. I have a great support on and off the pitch here.”

