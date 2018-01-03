Four-goal Black Cats make comfortable County Cup progress

Have your say

Sunderland Under-23s made convincing progress into the quarter-finals of the Durham Challenge Cup tonight.

The young Black Cats – mostly Under-18s – fended off Ebac Northern League hosts Stockton Town to win 4-1.

They were two goals up inside 10 minutes in front of a crowd of 326.

Chris Allan’s excellent strike from outside the box put the Wearsiders in front in the fifth minute, and Dan Wright capitalised on poor defending to shoot home for 2-0, after good work from Rees Greenwood.

Sonny Best extended the advantage when he tapped home in a goalmouth scramble, after Josh Robson’s cross hit Best and came back off the post.

Jack Diamond was close after an Owen Gamble cutback before Jordan Hickey hit Sunderland’s fourth goal before the interval, outpacing his marker and rounding the keeper to score easily.

Stockton came more into the game in the second half, and Alan Cossavella bagged an 84th-minute consolation for the Anchors by beating keeper Michael Woud.

Sunderland U23s: Woud, Gamble, J Robson, Hickey (Scothern 45), Taylor, Storey, Allan, Best (Leonard 60), Diamond (Poame 45), Wright, Greenwood. Sub not used: Patterson

Att: 326

Elsewhere, Easington Colliery progressed past hosts Whickham, winning a penalty shoot-out 3-1 after a goalless stalemate.

Shildon pulled off a fine victory away to Gateshead.

Jamie Harwood fired them in front, beating goalkeeper James Montgomery before the break.