'Four academy lads in the starting XI' - How Sunderland fans reacted to Jack Ross' team selection against Fleetwood

Jack Ross has made four changes to his side to face Fleetwood this afternoon, with fans quick to praise the inclusion of left-back Denver Hume.

The 22-year-old defender impressed during Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy match against Stoke earlier this week, and will start in place of Bryan Oviedo who is away on international duty.

Adam Matthews, Glenn Loovens and Dylan McGeouch will also start against Joey Barton's side at the Stadium of Light.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@welch_louis: Denver Hume starting ahead of D-Love. Justice has finally been served

@PatrickJG98: Good looking XI today! Excited for Denver Hume, hopefully he can really take advantage of this opportunity. No doubt Fleetwood will be battlers, particularly in midfield, looking for a big game from Catts. #SAFC

@Bunney_91: 4 academy lads in the starting XI is brilliant to see

@Jonosafc: Glad to see McGeouch starting, he’s changed games and dictated play when he’s come on

@ALS_Fanzine: Really interesting SAFC team selection with @Denver_Hume getting a well deserved start, but in his favoured LB position, with Matthews returning at RB. Loovens back in, Maja up front with Wyke on the bench.

@JoeHay_: Fair enough. Excited to see Hume start again in his natural position. Good to see Maja keep his place too.

@76skelly: Happy with that team. Hume gets a deserved start. #SAFC

@driseborough: Last chance saloon for Honeyman. He needs to play a captains role or he’s dropped!#safc

@SAFCFANSVIEW: Nice to see Honeyman put a performance in today and justify his captaincy and regular selection. Big opportunity for @Denver_Hume after a positive display in midweek. #safc

@darrenord: @Denver_Hume fully deserves his chance today, was excellent midweek. #safc