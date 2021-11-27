Cambridge United is the destination for Lee Johnson’s side today as they aim to put midweek disappointment against Shrewsbury behind them.

A full complement of League One fixtures, save for Crewe Alexandra's visit to Ipswich Town, kicks-off at 3pm and Sunderland know that a win could see them move into 4th place.

Ahead of another hugely important weekend in League One, here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Portsmouth are reportedly interested in signing Notts County's Kyle Wootton (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Former Sunderland youngster sent on loan

Birmingham City have sent goalkeeper Oliver Basey on loan to Hednesford Town until January.

Basey only joined the Blues in the summer after his departure from Sunderland following the end of his scholarship contract.

Basey has been a feature of the Birmingham City Under-23 side this season and has been sent out on-loan in order to gain match experience at senior level.

No guarantees at Sheffield Wednesday

Owls boss Darren Moore has revealed that he cannot guarantee all of his loan players will remain at the club throughout the January window.

Wednesday have benefitted from loans from Burnley, Middlesbrough, QPR, Wolves and Swiss-side St Gallen this season, however, this situation may have changed come the end of the winter window.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield, Moore said that he was ‘very, very, hopeful’ that these players would be at Hillsborough in February, however, he made no guarantees of this happening.

Sunderland play host to Moore’s side on December 30 during a hectic festive fixture schedule.

Portsmouth linked with prolific goal scorer

Notts County’s Kyle Wootton could be on Portsmouth’s January shopping list.

The News are reporting that boss Danny Cowley was spotted scouting the forward during the FA Cup replay between County and Rochdale last week.

Wootton, who joined County permanently from Scunthorpe last summer, has scored eight times in just 19 appearances in all competitions this season - a record which included four in his first four games of the season.

With only two sides in the top-half having scored fewer goals than Pompey this season, could Wootton be the answer to help fire Cowley’s side into the playoff picture?

