Former Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison explains why he opted for Burton Albion switch

Sunderland had been closely monitoring the 18-year-old's availability over the course of the summer, after his breakthrough into the senior setup at Bramall Lane last season.

Jebbison was handed a Premier League debut as the Blades faced relegation from the top tier, and scored against Everton.

The young striker visited the Stadium of Light to watch the final pre-season game against Hull City as he pondered his options.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison

That was one of numerous trips to assess potential destinations for a loan, including Doncaster Rovers.

Jebbison's chances of gametime at Burton are significantly higher than on Wearside, particular as key summer signing Louis Moult recently suffered a serious injury.

The chances of a deal continued to recede as Sunderland completed a loan swoop for Nathan Broadhead.

Jebbison has also revealed that the influence of Burton boss Jimm-Floyd Hasselbaink to be key.

"I'm buzzing to be signing for Burton," he said.

"I can't wait to get training and the hard work starts now.

"Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a manager who's played at the highest standard and we got on really well when we first had a chat and have lots in common.

"I think I have a lot I can learn from him and that's why I thought coming to Burton is the best move as he can help to develop me as a striker."

Hasselbaink said he was 'delighted' to complete the move.

"We are delighted to have got him in," he said.

"It’s very refreshing to see that he has chosen us ahead of a lot of other big clubs, and that he is thinking about his development with us.

"He has the backing of his parents, who we have to say have been fantastic, and the same with his agent who has really been keen to help with his development.

"Daniel is a big, big talent who we are delighted to have. We’re expecting good things and a lot of hard work from him.

"I also have to say a big thank you to Sheffield United for trusting us."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.