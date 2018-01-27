Former Sunderland striker joins Championship relegation rivals – and is determined to boost survival bid

Former Sunderland star Darren Bent is determined to help Burton Albion survive in the Sky Bet Championship.

The experienced striker has joined bottom club Burton on loan until the end of the season from high-flying Derby, with Sunderland among the teams the Brewers are battling to beat the drop.

Bent, 33, told burtonalbionfc.co.uk: “One of the reasons I have come here is the challenge. It is different for me. The team is at the bottom of the table, but not far away, as it is really tight down there. One win puts you up four or five places.

“If I can help bring a bit of consistency to Burton I will be really happy.

“I have been renowned for a few years as a goalscorer and the objectives don’t change wherever you are at, whether that’s trying to help Derby into the Premier League or here at Burton trying to get goals to get them out of the relegation zone.

“I’m under no illusions about the challenge and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s a while since I have played properly due to the injury I had at the start of the season and then the form of the guys at Derby has limited my time.

“If I can score a few goals now to propel Burton up the league, I will be delighted. I want to do my part and help the team.”

Boss Nigel Clough said: “When you get the opportunity to sign a player who has gone for nearly £60million in transfer fees over the course of his career, then you know it will be a valuable addition.

“The experience Darren brings will also be a big help to the rest of the squad.”