Former Sunderland star Josh Maja opens up on life in France and why he isn't worried about lack of game time

Josh Maja says he is not worried by his lack of gametime since joining Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old sealed a controversial January switch to the Ligue 1 side but has made just five appearances since then.

He started just one of those games, before being taken off at half-time.

Maja is yet to register his first goal but insists he is not worried.

In an interview with francefootball, he says he is ready to take the opportunity when it comes.

"I'm in no hurry, I'm not worried," he said.

"I am still in the process of adapting. I work every day, constantly trying to progress. When my chance comes, I will know how to seize it.

"I've integrated well. it was quite difficult to get used to the new language and lifestyle, but people at the club did everything to make things easier for me.

"My french is improving. I take classes every week and my level is improving."

Bordeaux have been in poor form since the turn of the year, changing manager and appointing former Swansea City and QPR boss Paulo Sousa.

Maja says he is enjoying working for the new boss.

"The players appreciate his principles of play and the way he wants us to play." he said.

"He was very clear with us on his intentions. With his staff, they clearly showed what they expected from us."

Maja says he is enjoying the challenge of Ligue 1, following in the footsteps of the likes of Jadon Sancho (who Maja shares an agent with) to prove himself.

"The technical level is higher here, we must pay more attention to details," he said.

"The pace is slower, but there is more construction, with players understanding the game.

"That's great because I want to progress on both technical and tactical aspects.

"I felt [Bordeaux] it was the best opportunity for me to have time in the first team and to progress. It was really a higher step up to me compared to League One."