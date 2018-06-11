Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough captain dies

A footballer who had the distinction of captaining the North East's three most prominent clubs has died aged 85.

Stan Anderson played for and captained Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the 1950s and 60s.

The Horden-born former wing-half also won two full international caps for England, and was part of the squad which travelled to the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

After his playing days, he went on to manage Middlesbrough between 1966 and 1973.

Sunderland led the tributes to a player they describe as one of the club's "all-time greats".

In a statement on the Black Cats' website, the club said Stan died at home in Doncaster on Sunday after week where he had been hospitalised with chest pains.

His former team-mate, legendary ex-goalkeeper Jim Montgomery, told the website: "Stan was just a gentleman and a magnificent player.

“I never heard him say a bad word about anybody.

"He was one of the best players I ever played with and he left Sunderland far too early.”

The club added: "As a player, Stan Anderson would without question be a member of Sunderland’s greatest post-war XI, as a gentleman he was also one of the best.

"Stan always had time to talk and his life-time love of Sunderland invariably shone through.

"SAFC have lost an all-time great, but one who will never be forgotten."

Newcastle United also paid tribute to their former player.

The club posted on Twitter: "We're saddened by the news that Stan Anderson, who had the distinction of captaining Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough, has sadly passed away.

"Our deepest condolences go to Stan’s family and his many friends both in and out of football."

Stan started his career with Sunderland and spent the bulk of his career with the Black Cats.

He spent 11 years with the club and made over 400 appearances before moving to Newcastle in November 1963.

In his second season with the Magpies, he helped the club win the Second Division title, before seeing out his playing career with Middlesbrough, who he went on to manage.

Stan's career in football management continued until 1981, taking in spells at AEK Athens, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.