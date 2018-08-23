Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell reacts after sealing Championship switch

Jack Rodwell says wants to 'love the game again' after signing for Blackburn Rovers.

Rodwell agreed to cancel his Sunderland contract earlier this summer after a wretched spell on Wearside.

Chairman Stewart Donald said that Rodwell and his representative had been 'sensible' in their approach to negotiations and the 27-year-old has been searching for a club ever since.

He had a trial with Watford and trained with boyhood club Everton, and has now signed a deal that will run until the end of the current season.

Rodwell said: “I’ve had 10 years of first team football and at 27 I am still relatively young, so I have that youth and experience under my belt, which will hopefully show in my performances,

"I will be aiming to use that experience to help the team.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove. I want to enjoy it and prove to myself, to be honest. I want to love the game again and play week in, week out.

“It feels brilliant to sign here," he added.

"I’ve obviously had a bit of time off, but I can’t wait to get going again. It’s a great club and I’m just really excited to be playing again.

“Blackburn is a club which has won the Premier League before and it doesn’t get bigger or better than that.

“After meeting the manager, I feel it’s an ambitious club and a great fit for me. I knew a bit about the club and he’s told me a lot about the lads, the team spirit and the camaraderie in the group. That’s something I will enjoy getting involved in. It’s a new chapter and something I’m looking forward to.

“He sold the club to me and came across really well. I’ve played here a few times during my time at Everton and enjoyed playing at Ewood Park, so I’m looking forward to playing there in a Blackburn shirt now.

“After meeting the gaffer I could tell he loves his role and is very passionate about the club. I can’t wait to get playing under him.

"It’s important for me to get out there and start playing football again. There have been ups and downs over the years, but that’s in the past and now I’m just looking forward and focussed on the future ahead.”

Rodwell has not featured in a senior competitive game since a 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town in the Checkatrade Trophy last November.