Former Sunderland man takes charge of Sheffield United and replace Slavisa Jokanovic despite interest in ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil
Former Sunderland defender Paul Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as manager at Sheffield United.
The Blades have parted company with Jokanovic despite Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Reading, with the club sitting 16th in the Championship table.
Heckingbottom, who was once a contender for the Sunderland job, took caretaker charge of The Blades last season following the departure of Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.
After returning to his role as under-23s boss at the end of last season, Heckingbottom has now been given the chance to stake a claim for the senior manager’s position.
Former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil was also said to be under consideration while he is out of work.
Heckingbottom will bring in a number of coaches to assist him in the role, including former Sheffield United players Jack Lester and Stuart McCall,
The Blades are preparing for a home game against Bristol City this weekend.