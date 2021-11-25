Former Sunderland man takes charge of Sheffield United and replace Slavisa Jokanovic despite interest in ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil

Former Sunderland defender Paul Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as manager at Sheffield United.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:36 pm

The Blades have parted company with Jokanovic despite Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Reading, with the club sitting 16th in the Championship table.

Heckingbottom, who was once a contender for the Sunderland job, took caretaker charge of The Blades last season following the departure of Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

After returning to his role as under-23s boss at the end of last season, Heckingbottom has now been given the chance to stake a claim for the senior manager’s position.

Former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil was also said to be under consideration while he is out of work.

Heckingbottom will bring in a number of coaches to assist him in the role, including former Sheffield United players Jack Lester and Stuart McCall,

The Blades are preparing for a home game against Bristol City this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom

