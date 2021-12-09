Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Former Sunderland player linked with vacant Hibs post

This morning, it was announced that former Black Cats boss, Jack Ross, had been sacked by Hibernian after a poor run of results.

Former Black Cat Alan Stubbs has been linked with the vacant post at Hibs (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ross had been in charge of the Scottish Premier League side since November 2019, a role he started just a month after leaving the Stadium of Light.

Hibs are now on the search for a new manager and a former Sunderland player has been named as one of the early-contenders for the job.

Alan Stubbs, who had a one-season stint at the Black Cats sandwiched between a six-year spell at Everton, is in the running for the job at Easter Road, according to the bookies.

Stubbs joins familiar names like Alex Neil, Steve Kean and Garry Monk on the early shortlist to become Ross’s replacement.

Duo chase Swans striker

Swansea City striker Liam Cullen is reportedly set to be allowed to leave the Swans on a loan deal in January, with two League One clubs already showing interest - according to Football Insider.

Portsmouth and Lincoln City are the clubs that hold a reported interest in the 22 year-old as both Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton search for ways to bolster their squad.

Cullen has yet to score this season, however, he has featured 13 times in all competitions under new boss Russell Martin.

Oxford ‘hope’ to make defender move permanent

According to reports from the Oxford Mail, Oxford United are hopeful of making Jordan Thorniley’s loan move from Blackpool a permanent deal in January.

Thorniley was absent from Oxford’s 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, but the 25-year-old has become a regular member of Karl Robinson’s side this campaign, playing 16 times in the league.

Oxford have one of the best defences in League One this season and Robinson will be hoping that a deal for Thorniley can be negotiated in order to keep his defence strong as they push for a playoff place come the end of the season.

