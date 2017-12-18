Former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone pays emotional tribute to his mother

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has paid an emotional tribute to his mother Elisa after she passed away at the weekend.

The Italian, who signed for Reading in the summer, revealed earlier this month in the build up to his return to the Stadium of Light that his mother was fighting for her life after suffering a stroke.

Mannone played in the game against Sunderland and was given a warm reception by the Sunderland fans on his return to Wearside.

The goalkeeper posted a message on Instagram page on Monday to confirm the sad news of the death of his mother.

Mannone was just a teenager when he lost his father Michelangelo, who died of cancer.

In an emotional post, Mannone wrote: "Dear Mum, I'm deeply sad to say the last goodbye to you last night, you will be missed so much by me and all the family but I am sure God has taken you so early to finally go back between Dad's arms.

"I can't describe the pain and I have not enough words to say what a special and loving Mum you been.

"You gave me the gift of life, you made me the man I am now and you taught me how to fight any problem in life as you always did with courage.

"You are the best Mum I could have. I love you so much and I'll make sure I make you proud than ever before.

"You know I have the support of the other love of my life @fiorella_mannone1 and won't feel alone."