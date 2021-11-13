Former Sunderland defender represents Zimbabwe as Sheffield Wednesday weigh up free agent signing

Ex-Sunderland loanee representing Zimbabwe

Former Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway is representing Zimbabwe at international level.

The 25-year-old, who had a largely unforgettable loan spell on Wearside during the 2017/18 campaign, earned his second cap in a 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Thursday.

Former Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Galloway moved to the United Kingdom aged six and represented England at various age groups.

However, earlier this year, the Plymouth Argyle man recently transferred his allegiance to the country of his birth.

Indeed, Gallowgate will miss the Pilgrims visit to Accrington Stanley this afternoon as his teammate look to remain in the automatic promotion spots.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing still training with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is still training with the club.

But Moore wouldn’t confirm if the former Cardiff City winger was close to earning a permanet contract at Hillsborough.

"There is no timescale,” he told the Sheffield Star.

“It was initially about him coming in to train. We got the phone call and said 'why not, lets bring him in.'

“With the injuries that we have got and the lesser numbers, it has been great to have him as an extra body in training.

“We will keep focusing on the games and making sure that the players are in the right condition for the games.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday have been handed a boost with the news Josh Windass is edging closer to a return.

Wimbledon left-back attracting Championship interest

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson wants to tie down Nesta Guinness-Walker to a new contract at Plough Lane amid interest from Championship clubs.

Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town are all reportedly keeping tabs on the former Tottenham and Chelsea youth left-back.

Robinson told the South London Press: “I see Nesta as very much a part of our plans. He’s a great lad – he wants to get better every day.

“He has got a bright future because he wants to improve, get better, and he knows the areas he needs to improve on. But he also has many great assets that can go on to be really important for what we want to do.”

