Former Sunderland chief Simon Wilson reveals the transfer problems he faced at club

Simon Wilson has offered an insight into the issues he faced in his brief spell as chief football officer at Sunderland.

Wilson's arrival last January was heralded by the Black Cats. Poached from Manchester City to work alongside chief executive Martin Bain and then-manager David Moyes - who he had worked with previously at Preston - Wilson's role was seen as being the bridge between the first-team operations and boardroom level to provide a cohesive strategy.

Patrick van Aanholt.

He lasted just six months, leaving in the summer in the wake of the club's relegation to the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the difficulties clubs face in the transfer window, Wilson has offered an insight into his brief spell at the club and says the managerial turnover at the club continues to have a lasting effect on their ability to put together a playing squad fit for purpose.

Moyes had taken over from Sam Allardyce just six months earlier, with Allardyce in turn having had just eight months in the hotseat after succeeding Dick Advocaat.

Moyes wasn't a fan of players he'd inherited from those regimes, such as Jeremain Lens and Wahbi Khazri, and Wilson said the 'volume of churn' in terms of players and managers isn't an efficient way to run a club.

Wilson said: "Whenever a manager comes in, you are dealing with the legacy of the previous regime, and the regimes aren't long enough, typically, to really correct it.

"We certainly felt the effects of Sunderland's history of managerial turnover in both the squad and infrastructure. It was probably pieces of four or five managers rather than one.

"Every manager has their preferences. Some have a higher desire for a type of player to fit a playing model, some believe the need for instant results dictates they need more Premier League experience - especially if they're in a relegation fight or struggling.

"Changing strategy mid-season can mean a lot of collateral damage to your organisation.

"The majority of costs are in players, so changing the qualities you're looking for could mean many of the current group are not fit for purpose, and replacements - that the whole market knows you are looking for - have to be found.

"Similarly, your staff will have been built against a way of working, and will either need to adapt quickly or there can be turnover and movement.

"This volume of churn - if done repeatedly - is not an efficient way of working."

Wilson worked in just one transfer window at Sunderland, which saw Patrick van Aanholt sold for £14million and ex-Everton trio Joleon Lescott, Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson recruited.

Wilson believes Sunderland got a good price for Van Annholt but with the deal only going through on January 30 it meant they were left with little time to spend all the money they received, with the Black Cats missing out on the signing of Leonardo Ulloa from Leicester on deadline day.

"Patrick van Aanholt was wanted by Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace, who had worked with the player previously," Wilson said.

"That usually means you are in a position to drive a good price for the player. But it's a delicate balance, it's not all about the money.

"Closing a deal often means you are ready to bring another player in, and the later in the window you go the shorter you have to bring in a new player to the team."