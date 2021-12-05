Here is all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Ipswich Town manager search

Yesterday’s draw with League Two Barrow proved to be Paul Cook’s last game in charge of Ipswich Town as he was sacked just hours after the final whistle.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond helped Harrogate defeat Portsmouth yesterday (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Whilst Ipswich are yet to draw up a shortlist for Cook’s replacement, a couple of interesting and familiar names have been tipped by the bookies to take charge at Portman Road.

Former Swindon boss John McGreal and current Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton are currently the bookies favourites for the role.

Sunderland’s Lee Johnson can be backed at 10/1 and is seemingly the ‘fifth favourite’ for the job, just ahead of Frank Lampard.

Former Black Cats and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is also reportedly in the running, as are Mick McCarthy and John O’Shea.

Sunderland travel to Ipswich in just under a fortnight’s time and could be the first side to face new management at Portman Road.

Diamond downs Portsmouth

League Two side Harrogate Town defeated Portsmouth yesterday in one of the round’s biggest cup shocks.

They sealed victory with a 95th minute winner from, who else, but Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond.

With the game stretched as both sides pushed for a winner, a swift counter-attack from Town resulted in Diamond finding himself in acres of space in the penalty box to tuck home a low cross and break Pompey hearts.

Diamond’s goal yesterday means he has now scored in back-to-back games for Harrogate.

