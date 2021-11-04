Here’s some of the latest Sunderland-related gossip from around the web:

Former keeper training with League One club

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been training with League One strugglers Crewe as he plots a comeback to professional football.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sunderland stopper left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and has been looking for a new club.

“I’m really thankful to Crewe, the manager and all the staff there,” Westwood told our sister title the Sheffield Star. “I’ve known the goalkeeper coach since I was 19 when I was at Carlisle, Fred Barber.

“A club was interested in me in the summer and unfortunately it didn’t really work out so Fred said to go and train at Crewe.”

Crewe are bottom of the table after 16 league games and six points from safety.

Keiren Westwood playing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Mansfield man fires warning to Cats

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Mansfield in the FA Cup last year, with midfielder George Lapslie scoring the game’s only goals.

The 24-year-old is hopeful The Stags can produce a similar performance at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

“It was a great team performance from the boys. We managed to keep a clean sheet and got the win,” he told the club’s website

“Getting in their faces is the last thing they want. Once we stop them playing, we can start focusing on how we can affect the game.

“We’ve got players that will be able to control the game.”

When asked if there is less pressure on the Stags due to the gulf in league positions, he said: “We’re not going there as a free-hit. We’re going there for a result, and we’ll see how it pans out.”

Shrewsbury tickets go on sale

Finally, tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Shrewsbury on Tuesday, November 23 have gone on sale.

Season card holders with 60+ Black Cat Points can now secure their seat, while they are set to go on general sale from 12 noon on Tuesday, November 16 subject to availability.

Sunderland have received 1,650 tickets for the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

You can find more details by visiting the club’s website.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.