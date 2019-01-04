Former midfielder set for Sunderland reunion after penning short-term contract

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jonny Williams is set to reunite with his former club - after penning a six-month deal at League One rivals Charlton.

Williams, who spent the vast majority of last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, has now agreed a deal with the Addicks as he looks to kick-start his career once again following a spate of injuries.

The attacking midfielder managed to make just 13 appearances during his time on Wearside with a number of injury setbacks curtailing his progress.

His woes were placed firmly under the spotlight in the Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', where Williams revealed his fear of failure after so many knock-backs during his playing career.

But now, the Welsh international is looking ahead with optimism after signing for Lee Bowyer's Charlton side.

Williams has agreed a contract until the end of the current season after an exit from Crystal Palace was negotiated - and he is now keen to reignite what once looked to be a promising career.

And the first stop on his comeback will be against the Black Cats, with Williams eligible to line up for the Addicks against his former employers when they meet at the Valley tomorrow.

Speaking after agreeing a deal with Charlton, the 25-year-old said: "I came to the [Walsall] game the other day and I thought the boys did really well.

"They are a good, talented bunch of players.

"I’m hopeful to add to that and I’m excited to work with them and hopefully get the club back into the Championship, which is the main aim.”

Williams will now look to add to a talented Charlton squad assembled by ex-Newcastle midfielder Lee Bowyer, with the side well in contention for a play-off place.

And the Addicks' boss was delighted to seal the deal - and revealed how he sees the attack-minded player fitting into his squad.

Bowyer added: "He’s a very good player.

"He’s good in possession, he’s clever, he works hard and he’s everything that I want from a midfield player.

"He can play in different positions, so he’s versatile as well."

"The end product, something we need to improve on in the final third, he has that.

"He has the cleverness to see those little passes, so I’m very, very happy."