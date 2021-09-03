Former Leeds United ace 'surprised' by Sunderland transfer decision as deadline day move collapses

Johnson’s side sealed a permanent deal for the promising full-back, who signed a four-year deal on Wearside.

The Wales under-21s international progressed through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and made his first-team debut in February against Arsenal.

"That one was a bit surprising," Norris told Football League World. “Especially as he signed a new deal at Leeds not long ago. So you would’ve expected him to go on loan really in order to see how he got on.

Niall Huggins joined Sunderland from Premier League side Leeds United. (Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“To have recently signed a contract and then let him go permanently whilst he is still developing and has potential is a bit of a risk and it could come back to bite Leeds further down the line.”

Huggins’ only appearance for the Black Cats so far came in the 3-2 away win at Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Aiden O’Brien transfer collapsed

Aiden O’Brien saw a deadline day move to Doncaster Rovers collaspe on deadline day.

The two clubs agreed a deal over the striker at 9pm on Tuesday and it was fully expected to be finalised within the two-hour gap remaining.

However a paperwork error on Wearside meant the transfer could not be completed, despite both teams lodging an appeal.

O’Brien was the second Sunderland player Rovers missed out on over the summer after Will Grigg opted to join Rotherham United.

The 27-year-old hasn't started a League One game for the Black Cats this season but has scored four goals in two Carabao Cup matches so far.

