Former England and Sunderland striker slams proposal to host World Cup every two years, compares it to Super League plans

The international governing body are conducting a feasibility study, with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at the helm, following a proposal by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation earlier this year.

The news has been met with a largely negative response from fans and pundits alike with one former England striker comparing it to the much maligned European Super League proposal which crashed and burned earlier this year after a massive backlash from the footballing community.

Speaking on Talksport’s Breakfast Show, former Sunderland attacker Darren Bent blasted the plans.

Wayne Rooney and Darren Bent warm up during the England training session ahead of their UEFA EURO 2012 Group G qualifier against Montenegro

Bent, who won 13 caps for the Three Lions between 2006 and 2011, said: “Football as a product is perfect as it is, I don’t understand why people are trying to change it.

"It feels like the Super League all over again in terms of the rich trying to get richer.

"As soon as you start hosting it every two years you take away a bit of that special shine to it.”

The 37-year old never played at a World Cup finals, missing out on the 2010 competition after being cut from the preliminary 30-man squad.

Darrent Bent turned out for the Black Cats in the Premier League between 2009 and 2011 while he was also a regular in Fabio Capello's Three Lions squads

He went on to add: “I am all for the World Cup every four years, If a team gets there they’ve earned the right to be there.