The 5-0 win against Morecambe ensured that Sunderland ended the night in third position, meaning Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle, who play Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons respectively, need to win in order to leapfrog Lee Johnson’s side.

Ahead of another night of crucial games in League One, here, we round up the latest stories that have emerged from the division today:

Former Celtic man interested in Ipswich vacancy

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is reportedly interested in taking over at Ipswich Town (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to reports in the Mirror, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is interested in the vacancy at Portman Road.

Lennon has been out of a job since leaving Celtic earlier this year but is reportedly interested in getting back into management.

Ipswich sacked Paul Cook following their goalless draw with Barrow in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Frank Lampard has also been linked with the vacancy recently as one of the early season’s promotion favourites hunt for the man they will hope can help guide them to a late-season playoff push.

The Black Cats face the Tractor Boys on Saturday December 18 and could be the first opponents for whoever takes the hot seat at Ipswich.

Owls chase Terriers star

According to the FL72, Sheffield Wednesday could be eyeing a move for Huddersfield Town’s Josh Ruffels in January.

It’s reported that ‘a number’ of League One and Championship clubs are interested in a move for the defender, however, Huddersfield are seemingly reluctant to let Ruffels depart midway through the season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.