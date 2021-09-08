Fleetwood vs Sunderland ticket details with limited seats available for away supporters

Tickets for Sunderland's League One game at Fleetwood will go on sale to season card holders from 2pm on Wednesday.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:20 pm

The Black Cats will travel to Highbury on Saturday, 18 September, following this weekend’s home match against Accrington Stanley.

Tickets will be sold in the following stages:

Season card holders, 70+ BCP – 2pm Wednesday, 8 September – 12 noon on Friday 10

Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium.

Season card holders, 40+ BCP – 1pm Friday, 10 - 12 noon Saturday, 11

Season card holders – 1pm Saturday, 11 - 10am Monday, 13

General sale – From 11am Monday, 13

Seating and standing tickets are available, yet supporters have been advised tickets are limited.

Tic kets are priced at:

Standing:

Adult - £22

Over-65 - £17

Under-25 - £17

Under-16 - £7

Under-5 – Free (Available via the ticket office)

Seating:

Adult - £24

Over-65 - £19

Under-25 - £19

Under-16 - £8

Under-5 – Free Available via the ticket office)

You can find more details on the club’s website.

