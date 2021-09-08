The Black Cats will travel to Highbury on Saturday, 18 September, following this weekend’s home match against Accrington Stanley.

Tickets will be sold in the following stages:

Season card holders, 70+ BCP – 2pm Wednesday, 8 September – 12 noon on Friday 10

Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium.

Season card holders, 40+ BCP – 1pm Friday, 10 - 12 noon Saturday, 11

Season card holders – 1pm Saturday, 11 - 10am Monday, 13

General sale – From 11am Monday, 13

Seating and standing tickets are available, yet supporters have been advised tickets are limited.

Tic kets are priced at:

Standing:

Adult - £22

Over-65 - £17

Under-25 - £17

Under-16 - £7

Under-5 – Free (Available via the ticket office)

Seating:

Adult - £24

Over-65 - £19

Under-25 - £19

Under-16 - £8

Under-5 – Free Available via the ticket office)

You can find more details on the club’s website.

