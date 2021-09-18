Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Lee Johnson makes one change and Leon Dajaku starts on the bench
Sunderland will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive win in League One when they travel to Fleetwood this afternoon.
The Black Cats remain top of the table after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light and have won five of their first six league games this campaign.
Fleetwood sit 17th in the table ahead of the match but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.
The Cod Army are managed by former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, who took charge of the club in January when he replaced Joey Barton at Highbury.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will have to make at least one change to his starting XI with defender Tom Flanagan suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Winger Leon Dajaku could also make his debut after arriving at the club on loan from Germany.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the day.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Fleetwood vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 14:14
- Sunderland starting XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart.
- Subs: Burge, Huggins, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead
- Fleetwood starting XI: Cairns; Hill, Clarke, Andrew, C. Johnson, Rossiter, Biggins, Camps, Clark, G. Garner, Morton.
- Subs: Crellin, Matette, Baggley, Lane, Conn-Clarke, Edmondson, J.Garner
Reaction to the team news
How the hosts will start
How Sunderland will start today
As expected, Wright comes in for the suspended Flanagan.
Dajaku is on the bench.
Out on the pitch
The SAFC squad have arrived
We’ve arrived at Fleetwood
The inside track on Fleetwood
Fleetwood sit 17th in the table ahead of the match but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.
We caught up with Fleetwood reporter Tom Sandells from our sister title the Blackpool Gazette to find out more about Saturday’s opponents.
Read more HERE
Predicted Fleetwood XI: Cairns; Hill, Clarke, Andrew, C. Johnson, Rossiter, Biggins, Camps, Lane, G. Garner, Morton.
What Simon Grayson had to say about Sunderland
As expected, Grayson was asked about his short spell at Sunderland in 2017.
Here’s what the Fleetwood boss had to say when asked abut the scrutiny when managing the Black Cats.
“You are scrutinised and you are probably scrutinised by far more people than if you are in another job,” said Grayson.
“You are always under scrutiny because that’s your job and that’s what we do. We enjoy it, we hate it, we thrive on it and are used to it all.
“I have managed big clubs apart from Sunderland and you have to deal with the situation.
“There is probably more pressure on Sunderland now than there was when I was there because they should not be in League One and they should be in the Championship at the very least.
“When I was there it was about trying to get out of the Championship and into the Premier League but a club with Sunderland’s stature and size should not be in League One but they are for a reason.”
Lee Johnson on his team selection
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s team selection.
Johnson is unlikely to make significant changes for today’s match and looks set to rotate his squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at Wigan.
“We’ve got options,” said Johnson.
“I always try and guard against picking a team before I’ve finished the last one, but naturally in a week like this where we have three games you want to maximise performance and you recognise there might need to be a balance in who plays when.
“Certain players sort of have the nod already for Tuesday if they are not in the team for Saturday, if that makes sense.
“I think that’s understandable given our position in the league and given our priorities this season.
“Whatever team we have in the next three games, I’m sure they’ll be really competitive.”
Predicted line-up
With Flanagan out suspended, we expect Johnson to make one change to his starting XI following teh 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.
Predicted SAFC line-up: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart.