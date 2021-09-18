Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland LIVE: Team and injury news as Leon Dajaku travels with the squad to Highbury Stadium
Sunderland will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive win in League One when they travel to Fleetwood this afternoon.
The Black Cats remain top of the table after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light and have won five of their first six league games this campaign.
Fleetwood sit 17th in the table ahead of the match but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.
The Cod Army are managed by former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, who took charge of the club in January when he replaced Joey Barton at Highbury.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will have to make at least one change to his starting XI with defender Tom Flanagan suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Winger Leon Dajaku could also make his debut after arriving at the club on loan from Germany.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the day.
Lee Johnson on his team selection
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s team selection.
Johnson is unlikely to make significant changes for today’s match and looks set to rotate his squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at Wigan.
“We’ve got options,” said Johnson.
“I always try and guard against picking a team before I’ve finished the last one, but naturally in a week like this where we have three games you want to maximise performance and you recognise there might need to be a balance in who plays when.
“Certain players sort of have the nod already for Tuesday if they are not in the team for Saturday, if that makes sense.
“I think that’s understandable given our position in the league and given our priorities this season.
“Whatever team we have in the next three games, I’m sure they’ll be really competitive.”
Predicted line-up
With Flanagan out suspended, we expect Johnson to make one change to his starting XI following teh 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.
Predicted SAFC line-up: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart.
Leon Dajaku has travelled to Fleetwood
As expected, new Sunderland signing Leon Dajaku has travelled to Fleetwood with the Sunderland squad.
We expect the winger to start on the bench this afternoon.
Seems like he’s settled in well, going by this video of his initiation song.
Team news
Let’s start with today’s team news.
Winger Leon Dajaku has travelled with the squad to Fleetwood and could make his debut after joining Sunderland on loan from Union Berlin last month.
Lee Johnson will have to make at least one change to his starting XI after Tom Flanagan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Accrington Stanley last time out and is therefore suspended.
Bailey Wright is expected to- come into the side to partner Callum Doyle in the heart of defence.
Denver Hume and Arbenit Xhemajli remain sidelined but have been training after long-term injuries.
It’s Matchday!
Sunderland are back in action this afternoon - with Lee Johnson’s side set to travel to Fleetwood in League One.
The Black Cats will be looking to record their fourth successive league win following last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and reaction throughout the day.
