Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders won against Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light in League One last weekend to stay top of the table.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Fleetwood Town…

When is Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Accrington Stanley players in action last weekend.

Sunderland take on Fleetwood Town this coming Saturday (September 18) at Highbury Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?

Odds provided by SkyBet.

Sunderland win –1/1

Draw – 9/4

Fleetwood win – 12/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Fleetwood Town won’t be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?

Tickets for the game went on sale last Wednesday but appear to have sold out quickly.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?

Thorben Hoffmann started in goal against Accrington Stanley and will likely do so again having replaced Anthony Patterson in the XI last weekend.

Midfielder Corry Evans could be in line to make a return to action after remaining on the bench against Stanley.

And Sunderland fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of new signing Leon Dajaku after the German was left out of the squad last weekend.

Head coach Lee Johnson is due to speak to the media this week, and The Echo will provide full coverage of everything he has to say ahead of the game against Fleetwood.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.