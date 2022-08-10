Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamond trained with the first-team group throughout pre-season but played regularly in an unfamiliar striking role, and missed out on the matchday squad for the first two league games of Sunderland’s season.

Fleetwood Town are interested in signing the 22-year-old on loan as they bid to make a significant improvement under new manager Brown.

Asked at the weekend whether he was looking to make further signings, Brown told the Blackpool Gazette: “We’ll just wait and see what happens.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

“You’re always looking to strengthen your squad and the chairman’s (Andy Pilley) been fantastic with us since coming in, so we’ll just wait and see how far I can push that as well.”

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has previously said that the decision on whether Diamond goes out on loan (or permanently) will be guided in part by what incoming business Sunderland do before the window closes.

And asked whether a decision had been made on Diamond's future yet or whether it will still under discussion, Neil said on Tuesday morning: "Jack is going to be involved on Wednesday night, which I think answers that question."

Harrogate Town had been keen to bring back Diamond after his two successful loans there, but boss Simon Weaver said it was unlikely.

“I would say Jack Diamond coming back is unlikely now, but we really did try,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.