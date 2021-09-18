Fleetwood Town 2 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Late drama as Ged Garner converts penalty after Bailey Wright shirt pull
Sunderland will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive win in League One when they travel to Fleetwood this afternoon.
The Black Cats remain top of the table after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light and have won five of their first six league games this campaign.
Fleetwood sit 17th in the table ahead of the match but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.
The Cod Army are managed by former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, who took charge of the club in January when he replaced Joey Barton at Highbury.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will have to make at least one change to his starting XI with defender Tom Flanagan suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Winger Leon Dajaku could also make his debut after arriving at the club on loan from Germany.
LIVE: Fleetwood 2 (Morton, 81) (Garner, 90, pen) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 19) (McGeady, 76, pen)
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:11
- Sunderland starting XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil (Evans, 67), Gooch, McGeady (Alves, Embleton, Stewart.
- Subs: Burge, Huggins, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead
- Fleetwood starting XI: Cairns; Hill, Clarke, Andrew, C. Johnson, Rossiter, Biggins (Lane, 76), Camps, Clark (J. Garner, 45), G. Garner, Morton.,
- Subs: Crellin, Matette, Baggley, Lane, Conn-Clarke, Edmondson, J.Garner
Full-Time: Fleetwood 2 Sunderland 2
Goal Fleetwood
Garner converts from the spot, sending Hoffmann the wrong way.
90+4’ Penalty to Fleetwood
Wright is penalised for a shirt pull and a spot kick is given.
90+3’ What a save!
Sunderland are hanging on.
An in-swinging corner from the left was met by the head of Morton but Hoffmann made an excellent save.
Gerard Garner then headed the rebound back towards goal but Evans blocked the shot.
Final change for Sunderland
The fourth official has also shown there will be five minutes added time as Alves comes on for McGeady.
There was a brief delay as a flare was thrown on the pitch by the home fans.
84’ Fleetwood pushing for a leveller
81’ Goal Fleetwood
The hosts have one back after some static defending from Sunderland.
Morton was released through on goal and calmly slotted the ball past Hoffmann.
Game on.
76’ Another change for Fleetwood
76’ MCGEADY SCORES!!!
McGeady converts from the spot!
Cairns got a hand to it after diving low to his right but could only parry the ball into the roof of the net.
75’ Penalty to Sunderland!
Biggins pulls O’Nien down from the corner.
Penalty to Sunderland.