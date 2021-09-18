Fleetwood Town 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Ross Stewart puts Lee Johnson's side ahead after excellent Thorben Hoffmann save
Sunderland will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive win in League One when they travel to Fleetwood this afternoon.
The Black Cats remain top of the table after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light and have won five of their first six league games this campaign.
Fleetwood sit 17th in the table ahead of the match but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.
The Cod Army are managed by former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, who took charge of the club in January when he replaced Joey Barton at Highbury.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will have to make at least one change to his starting XI with defender Tom Flanagan suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Winger Leon Dajaku could also make his debut after arriving at the club on loan from Germany.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the day.
LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 19)
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 15:53
- Sunderland starting XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart.
- Subs: Burge, Huggins, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead
- Fleetwood starting XI: Cairns; Hill, Clarke, Andrew, C. Johnson, Rossiter, Biggins, Camps, Clark, G. Garner, Morton.
- Subs: Crellin, Matette, Baggley, Lane, Conn-Clarke, Edmondson, J.Garner
Half-Time: Fleetwood 0 Sunderland 1
Two minutes added time
Winchester managed to get forward from right-back there but there was no one in the box to convert his cross.
42’ Hill heads over for Fleetwood
The hosts have posed more of a threat in the last few minutes.
38’ Penalty appeal turned down
The hosts have started to find space on the right where Clark is an outlet at wing-back.
The defender’s cross hit the arm of Wright and the home fans appealed for a penalty.
Wright’s arm was by his side so there wasn’t much he could do about it.
Nothing given.
36’ Sunderland on top
Sunderland are creating the better chances and working the ball into some good areas.
This time Neil’s shot goes over the bar after McGeady’s cutback.
At the other end, Wright is doing a good job of getting tight to Morton when Fleetwood look to play the ball over the top of Sunderland’s defence.
31’ Embleton shot goes wide
Pacient play from Sunderland before Cirkin released Embleton on the left.
The Sunderland midfielder drove forward with the ball before sending a low shot just wide.
21’ Another effort over from McGeady
19’ GOAL!!!! STEWART!!!
As simple as that.
An in-swinging free-kick from Embleton from the right is nodded home by Stewart.
That’s the striker’s fifth goal of the season.
17’ Excellent save from Hoffmann
That was top goalkeeping from the Sunderland goalkeeper.
A ball over the top of the visitors’ defence saw Morton run in behind Doyle and do one on one with Hoffmann.
The Black Cats stopper made a fine low save to his left before recovering to make a tackle on Garner.
Sunderland survive.