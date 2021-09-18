The Black Cats remain top of the table after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light and have won five of their first six league games this campaign.

Fleetwood sit 17th in the table ahead of the match but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.

The Cod Army are managed by former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, who took charge of the club in January when he replaced Joey Barton at Highbury.

Fleetwood vs Sunderland live blog.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will have to make at least one change to his starting XI with defender Tom Flanagan suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Winger Leon Dajaku could also make his debut after arriving at the club on loan from Germany.

We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the day.

