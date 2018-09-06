Fleetwood striker Ched Evans has this warning for Sunderland

Ched Evans has warned Sunderland not to underestimate Fleetwood Town.

Just two places separate the sides in League One with unbeaten Sunderland looking to get back to winning ways against Joey Barton's Fleetwood following last weekend's draw with Oxford United.

Ched Evans.

Town head to Wearside yet to concede an away goal and on a five-match unbeaten run in League One.

Striker Evans told the Blackpool Gazette: "You can probably use the word ‘underdogs’ but it only goes in our favour if people underestimate us. Look at our results.

“We are looking to go to Sunderland and get a result.

“If we are going there as David v Goliath, then we will take that all day.

“The lads are looking forward to it. It is a great stadium, it is going to be a great atmosphere and it will be perfect for the lads just to go and enjoy themselves. “There is no pressure but as professionals we should be putting pressure on ourselves.

"You can only go so long before people sit up and recognise you are here to contend for the league, not just take part in it."