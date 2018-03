Sunderland have five senior pros out of contract this summer but which - if any - of the players deserve a new deal?

Skipper John O'Shea and fellow defenders Billy Jones and Marc Wilson plus midfielder Darron Gibson and winger Kazenga LuaLua are all in the final months of their current deals. Chris Coleman has said no decisions will be taken until the end of the season, with Sunderland five points adrift from Championship safety. Who do you think deserves a new deal? Vote below.

Sunderland defender Marc Wilson.