Sunderland were defeated by Rotherham 5-1 last weekend at the New York Stadium and last their previous League One game against Charlton Athletic too.

But there’s plenty of news flying around in the build-up to tonight’s clash against The Owls.

The chairman of a League One club has banned fans after they played Sunderland in a dramatic twist as an ex-Cats man has begun training with Newcastle United's first-team

John O'Shea

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting Sunderland and League One stories from around the web:

Benji Kimpioka nets hat-trick

Sunderland under-23 star Benji Kimpioka netted a hat-trick for his side last night.

The attacker has just returned from a month loan at Southend United in the National League.

But on his return to Wearside, the 21-year-old striker bagged three goals as Sunderland overcame Reading.

The Premier League 2 fixture was the first game since the departure of long-serving coach Elliot Dickman to Newcastle United.

Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor called the shots from the dugout as the Black Cats search for a permanent appointment.

Ex-Cats man linked with Hartlepool United job

Hartlepool United have confirmed Dave Challinor’s intention to leave the club and join Stockport County.

The news has sent shockwaves through the League Two club following promotion from the National League last season.

After taking training as usual on Monday morning, Challinor informed the Pools board that he wanted to leave the club to join National League side Stockport County.

But talk has now turned towards who will replace Challinor.

Former Sunderland man Mick McCarthy has been linked with the job via bookmakers Bet Victor at 12/1 following his departure from Cardiff City.

Chris Coleman, too, is being linked with the job by the same outlet at 25/1 having not managed in the United Kingdom since his stint with Sunderland.

One more left-field name is that of former Black Cats defender John O’Shea at 25/1 with ex-Sunderland men Paul Heckingbottom (20/1) and Lee Clark (25/1) also in the betting.

