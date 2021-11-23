Lee Johnson’s side are looking to build on their first win in four games on Saturday when late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady helped overcome promotion rivals Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats head to a venue where they have lost on their two previous visits including under Johnson back in February.

Should the Wearsider’s claim back-to-back victories they could climb up to fourth in the table given their inferior goal difference to both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United.

George Nurse is looking forward to going up against Sunderland in League One (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

But here, though, we round-up what’s been happening at the Stadium of Light throughout the day.

Shrewsbury defender George Nurse on Sunderland clash

Shrewsbury defender George Nurse is looking forward to coming up against the Black Cats this evening admitting his side know what it takes to get all three points.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure in the heart of the Shrews defence this season making 22 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s side.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a tough game. Obviously they’re up there in the table but like the gaffer said, we know what we need to do and hopefully get the three points.

“I feel like we just need to be confident as a team, when we get the ball and when we play football, we are decent.”

And with the Shrews missing a number of players ahead of tonight’s game at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Nurse says he has no problem playing wherever he is asked to play.

“I had a few spells playing left-back and now I’m playing on the left of a back three and I’m really enjoying it. I feel like I’ve adapted well there, I get a bit of time on the ball which I like and it allows me to drive up from the back so I’m enjoying it.

“When I was younger I played left wing and I liked getting forward and putting balls into the box.”

EFL to receive funding

Sunderland are set to receive a boost after top flight clubs were said to be committed to providing the lower tiers of the English pyramid with a £20m support package to help clubs recover following the financial impact of the pandemic.

The Black Cats were hit harder than most in the EFL when it came to missing gate receipts with the Wearsiders often playing host to over 30,000 fans at the Stadium of Light.

And finance expert Dan Plumley has given his views to Football Insider: “That money will help short-term cash flow. For some, it’s a significant sum. Arguably, however, it won’t make a huge difference to the likes of Sunderland.

“But any extra cash is extremely welcome because clubs are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic and will do for years to come.”

The Black Cats are believed to have made losses of over £2.5m as a result of being made to play behind closed doors, as per the report.

