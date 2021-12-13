Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Sunderland AFC:

Finance expert predicts Black Cats response to fan-led review

Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert, believes that Sunderland would be in favour of the findings in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led football review and that the Black Cats.

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle has posted a classy message to supporters on his Instagram (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Maguire believes that caps on spending, based on revenue generated by the club, would be beneficial to Sunderland because of their stature and the amount of money they generate, compared to a great number of other EFL clubs.

“I think they would back the fan-led review,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“The noises which are coming out of the EFL are that they want to move to a broadly similar wage cap in the Championship which is linked to revenue.

“Sunderland are a big club in the EFL and they would be able to have more money going into their wage budget than others.

“Their revenue would of course increase if they manage to make it to the Championship.

“Also, the proposals involve a recommendation of realignment of revenue distribution. Sunderland would benefit from that while they’re in the EFL.”

Doyle’s classy Instagram message

Black Cats defender Callum Doyle took to Instagram yesterday to praise the Sunderland fans for their support during their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Doyle played the full ninety minutes as Lee Johnson’s side recorded back-to-back victories following their midweek hammering of Morecambe, and the defender had great praise for the 28,000 Sunderland fans in attendance.Alongside a picture of him in action, Doyle wrote: Hard fought 3 points yesterday lads were class and fans were amazing

Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday when they host Ipswich Town.

Former Bluebird favourite for Ipswich vacancy

Former Cardiff City and Millwall manager Neil Harris is currently the bookies' favourite to take the reins at Portman Road - with Sunderland potentially being his first opponents.

Harris, 44, left his role at Cardiff in January, replaced by former Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy following a poor run of results.

Harris has experience in League One, having successfully guided Millwall to promotion to the Championship in 2016/17 in his first job in management.

