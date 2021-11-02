Following a 5-1 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday, Lee Johnson’s side were once again backed by a large away following but failed to deliver at Hillsborough.

First-half goals from Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi put the hosts in control, before Lee Gregory added a third after the interval.

The Black Cats have now lost three league games in succession after losing against Charlton and Rotherham.

Johnson’s side stay fifth in the table but lost ground on some of the sides around them in the race for promotion.

Sunderland now have 18 days without a league game until their home fixture against Ipswich on November, 20 due to international call-ups and their upcoming FA Cup match.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at Hillsborough.

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 5 Made one good stop to prevent the damage getting worse late on. Little he could do about the goals. Guilty of spending too long on the ball occasionally. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 4 Has had a tough two games but yet again was left with nowhere near enough support in front of him. Visibly frustrated throughout the second half as his team laboured. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 4 Made some good challenges but distribution into the channels was erratic. Sunderland’s defence struggled again here. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 3 Didn’t deal with ball into the channel well enough for the second goal, and couldn’t head the following cross away either. Tried to play when he could but is going through a tough spell and looks like he might need a break. 3 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales