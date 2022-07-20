Loading...
Fans predict shock 2022-23 Championship table with surprises for Sunderland, Middlesborough and Blackburn Rovers

The 2022-23 Championship campaign will get underway in a couple of weeks.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:28 am

And Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has stated that the majority of this season’s transfer budget will be spent on younger players this summer while the Black Cats boss will always have the final say on a potential signing.

Sunderland have spent money to bring Daniel Ballard, Jack Clarke and Aji Alese to the club in recent weeks, with all three players under the age of 23.

Predominantly recruiting younger players is a strategy the Black Cats have followed over the last 12 months, and will continue to implement following promotion to the Championship.

“I think what we all need to be really clear on is a strategy and a structure of the club,” said Neil.

“The strategy for this club is to buy young developing players, improve them and create value within the team, create value within the club and the squad.

“They will be supplemented by senior players, a Danny Batth, a Bailey Wright, a Corry Evans, an Alex Pritchard, but the majority of our transfer fees, pretty much all of our transfer fees, will be spent on younger players.”

But where do football supporters up and down the country think Sunderland will finish in the Championship given this shift towards recruiting young players?

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have revealed what the final Championship table would look like if it was determined by bets placed. Here, we take a look at the results and where it leaves Sunderland and their rivals:

1. Blackpool - 24th

Blackpool will finish 24th at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season based on bets placed so far with gambling outlet Ladbrokes.

2. Preston - 23rd

Preston will finish 23rd at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season based on bets placed so far with gambling outlet Ladbrokes.

3. Rotherham United - 22nd

Rotherham will finish 22nd at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season based on bets placed so far with gambling outlet Ladbrokes.

4. Birmingham City - 21st

Birmingham City will finish 21st at the end of the 2022-23 Championship season based on bets placed so far with gambling outlet Ladbrokes.

