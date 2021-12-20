Football during the festive period is usually one of the most anticipated times of the year.

With games coming thick-and-fast, football during the festive period usually provides some great entertainment and shock results and for Sunderland supporters, they have a hotly-anticipated Carabao Cup Quarter-Final clash with Arsenal to look forward too.

Earlier today, the EFL released a statement confirming that league games in the Championship, League One and League Two would continue, as would the Carabao Cup fixtures scheduled to take place this week.

This is how Sunderland fans reacted to the news the EFL will continue over Christmas. (Picture by FRANK REID)

The statement read: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

“We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.

“With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.”

This decision has divided fans and here we take a look at how some Sunderland fans reacted to the news on social media:

@WestSussexSAFC: The fans inevitably going to be punished then, again.

@cfridayjourno: Yippee! Great news surely? I was lost this weekend just gone…

@DanW___: Accepting the key thing is health and safety, it could make the progress of the season interesting. Games in hand, big leads but other teams having 5 games in 10 days later. Disproportionate games after January.

@LiamOneThree: Happy it’s continuing but how long until we can’t even go and watch

@NahItsLyingTho: Fans won't be able to go shortly... unfortunately

@LukeCarroll27: If there’s games behind closed doors then clubs are going to financially struggle again especially teams like Oldham and derby i know it’s a serious situation for peoples health but people rely on football with their mental health also. Football isn’t just a sport for people

