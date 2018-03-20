Fan blog: With League One looming, retaining Chris Coleman is vital if Sunderland are to bounce back

League One is now looking incredibly likely.

Winless in 10 games, unable to keep 11 players on the pitch, many players on the injury list, players being suspended for matters irrelevant to football and the closure of the Premier Concourse are just some of the down points of the club currently.

I am only 13-years-old and I am used to watching Sunderland play the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, but this season has been a wake-up call for me.

I never thought that my beloved Sunderland would be in the position they are in.

I have seen managers come and go like watching cars speed down the A19.

The only thing that I can hope for is that, if we do drop a league, then the owner – whoever is at the helm – keeps Coleman as I think that is the only way we might be able to get promoted again.

Hopefully, next season, whatever league we are in, the support will be as good as it has been this season.

Almost every away game has been sold out no matter where in the country.

I know that the home crowd will drop massively despite the season card reductions, but they still need to get behind the team.

Our problem this season and last season is our home games.

Next season, our home support and games are crucial, we need to win most of them, if we want a chance of promotion.

Otherwise, my boyhood club could be heading down the trap door yet again unless a drastic change in ownership and personnel happens.

