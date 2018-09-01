Fan blog: Sunderland resurgence a joy to behold as Chris Maguire catches the eye

What a resurgence is happening at the club!

From day one, there has been a different way that the new owners have been running the club, in consideration to the one that Ellis Short ran for around nine years.

Jack Ross has been given the funds to buy his own players, who he knows will get us out of the division, and, so far for me, they have impressed!

I have said this many times in the last few weeks, but our best signing so far this season has been Chris Maguire, who has set up many efforts and even got himself his goal last Sunday against Scunthorpe United.

Hopefully, he has set the bar high, but one that Charlie Wyke and other new signings that are currently on the side-lines can raise even further, and the competition in the side grows but the togetherness stays amongst the players gelling together.

Looking at the players who are still at the club from previous seasons, I think that they know that the boss has brought in new signings in their positions, so they have tried to stay fit and providing performances week-in-week out so they don’t lose their place in the starting 11.

On Saturday, we go head to head against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light and, hopefully, the last two performances can spur us on for another victory.

I think that Ross will put Wyke on the bench and will at least want to bring him on for the last 10 minutes or so if he is fit enough.

We should come away with maximum points against an Oxford side that are on the up.

