Fan blog: Sunderland manager has a big decision to make over Denver Hume

What a start to the season we have had!

I can’t recall the last time we had a start like this. Four wins and three draws ... you can’t not be happy with the start the team is making.

The game against Fleetwood Town was a total opposite to the one of last Tuesday night against Stoke City U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

It was end to end with both teams having their periods in the match where they could have capitalised on their superiority, scoring more goals than were actually netted.

On Saturday, I was really impressed with Denver Hume, as I was on Tuesday night. A week ago he was one of our only attacking threats, supplying ammunition to our forward line, but

they were unable to convert these opportunities. In the last game, I liked his performance both defending and attacking.

In the last few matches, I was also impressed by the performances of Jack Baldwin, who was like a rock at the back and on Saturday, he could have even been on the scoresheet and won

us the match when his effort looped over the bar.

One thing that we need to work on, I think, is other forwards scoring apart from Josh Maja, because we had chances in the last two league matches against Oxford United and Fleetwood

Town, which if we scored then we would have had four more points, but apart from that, 15 points from an available 21 is superb.

Hopefully, we can make this 18 from 24 next week after the Burton Albion game.

