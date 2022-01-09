Sunderland played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon in League One.

The result leaves Lee Johnson’s side second and level on points with top of the table Rotherham United, who have played a game less.

And ex-Sunderland hero Fabio Borini was spotted watching his old club after his wife, Erin Borini, posted a story to her Instagram.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin Broini's Instagram story.

She posted a video of Borini’s television, which showed Sunderland on Sky Sports with the caption: “Ha’waaaaaay. @fabh29 got me watching the red and white army,” accompanied by a white heart emoji.

The Black Cats’ Wear-Tyne rivals Newcastle United were also in action against third-tier opposition over the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s team took on Cambridge United in front of a packed St James’s Park in the FA Cup with big-money signing Kieran Trippier starting at right-back.

But the Magpies were 1-0 defeated in a monumental FA Cup shock after Joe Ironside’s 65th-minute knocked the Tynsiders out in the third round.

Elsewhere in the North East and earlier in the day, League Two Hartlepool United knocked out Championship side Blackpool.

After the win, former Sunderland academy player and current Pools winger Luke Molenyeux tweeted: “WHAT A WIN!! Well that was fun just something about beating teams leagues above Bring on Newcastle or Man United away surely!!”

However, the attacker then amended his words following the game and quote tweeted himself, adding: “Maybe not Newcastle anymore then,” accompanied with a smiley face emoji.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.