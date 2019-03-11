FA reviewing referee's report before possible Sunderland and Wycombe charges after late brawl

The FA are reviewing the referee's report before deciding whether there will be any charges following the ugly end to Sunderland's clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Echo understands that the disciplinary arm of the governing body are currently trawling through referee Lee Swabey's post-match report before deciding whether to charge the Black Cats and their opponents following a coming together in added time.

Both dugouts clashed towards the end of the meeting at Adams Park in an incident which saw Sunderland skipper George Honeyman and the Chairboys' Nathan Tyson dismissed.

Sunderland could be charged with failing to control their players following the confrontation, as they were following the 2-1 victory over Bradford City in October.

On that occasion, the club admitted the charge and were fined £2,500 following a clash in the 94th minute of the fixture.

A similar charge could be forthcoming following the fixture at Wycombe, with the referee's report set to form the basis of any potential charge.

Should Swabey's report indidcate that a charge should be levied, Sunderland would be able to appeal the decision should they feel it is necessary,