FA chief reveals why Sunderland were snubbed from women's restructure

Baroness Sue Campbell has revealed why Sunderland were denied a place in the FA's revamped Women's Super League.

Sunderland were yesterday informed that they were unsuccessful in their bid for a place in the top level of women's football – a decision which could see the side faced with relegation to the third tier.

Sunderland Ladies are out of the FA Women's Super League

And Campbell, head of women’s football, has now revealed why the Black Cats' bid was rejected – claiming that the club have received little support from their male counterparts.

But the Baroness confirmed that the FA would continue to support the growth of the women's game in the North East.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Sportswomen programme, Campbell said: "Sunderland didn't apply when we had the closed opportunity to do so.

"They then came back in at the open opportunity, but at that point they were in competition with 15 clubs that had put a lot of time and effort into putting their application in. They haven't had the support they've needed from the men's club for some time.

"We're not going to abandon the North East. We're going to a put a talent academy for 16 to 20-year-olds at Northumbria University and we're going to build again from the bottom up.

"Many of these players are stepping into the Super League or Championship clubs long before they're 20.

"If we can make sure that talent pathway is still there in the North East, and then hopefully work with a major club in the North East to rebuild a women's senior team."

New owner Stewart Donald has already confirmed that he will investigate the ladies' set-up, while the club have until June 11 to appeal the decision.