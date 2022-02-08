The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Alex Pritchard converted an excellent free-kick, yet the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count.

Second-half goals from Cheltenham’s Elliot Bonds and Alfie May turned the game on its head.

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume made his debut for the club, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5 Barely tested until the second half, and was beaten by two deflected efforts. The second he could do nothing about. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Trai Hume - 6 One of the only positives on what proved to be another dismal night for Sunderland. Made some strong runs forward and generally resolute in his defensive work. Looks a prospect. 6 Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

3. Danny Batth - 4 Looked comfortable through the first half but Cheltenham got on top far too easily in the second. Sunderland looked vulnerable at every counter, again. Wins a lot of headers but the defence is still too easily breached. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 5 Never really able to step out in possession as he is capable of doing. A quiet game and unable to help turn the tide in the second. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales