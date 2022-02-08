The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Alex Pritchard converted an excellent free-kick, yet the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count.
Second-half goals from Cheltenham’s Elliot Bonds and Alfie May turned the game on its head.
Sunderland right-back Trai Hume made his debut for the club, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium:
