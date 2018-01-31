Exclusive: Sunderland hoping to complete double deal before window shuts

Sunderland are hoping to seal deals for Ashley Fletcher and Lee Camp before the transfer window shuts tonight.

Both players are likely to leave their clubs on loan and the Black Cats are at the front of the queue.

Much could change before the window shuts but the deals would boost Chris Coleman's options for the rest of the season.

He has been desperate to add a goalkeeper and a striker to his ranks but has been frustrated on a number of moves.

Fletcher has struggled for minutes since moving from West Ham in the summer and Tony Pulis could consider a short-term switch.

Chris Coleman has been monitoring the striker's availability throughout the month. Fletcher has Championship experience with Middlesbrough and also played 27 times for Barnsley during their rise from League One, scoring nine goals.



Camp signed for Cardiff City on a free transfer in the summer but suffered an injury and saw Neil Etheridge take the number one shirt.

His arrival should clear the way for Jason Steele to join Derby County on loan.