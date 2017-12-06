Exclusive: Sunderland eye swoop for Bolton striker Gary Madine

Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine is understood to be on Sunderland's January radar.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals in 21 appearances for Bolton this season including two in their 3-1 win over Barnsley last weekend and once in the 3-3 draw at the Stadium of Light, which was Simon Grayson's last game in charge of Sunderland.

The target man joined Bolton in the summer of 2015 and signed a new two-year deal in May to extend his stay at the Macron Stadium.

Birtley-born Madine progressed through the youth ranks of Carlisle United before joining Sheffield Wednesday while he has had loan spells at Rochdale, Coventry City, Chesterfield and Blackpool.

He has also had a spell in prison after being convicted of assault in October 2013, serving five months of an 18-month sentence.

Cash-strapped Sunderland will be severely limited financially in the transfer market and Coleman knows he will have to box clever when the January window opens.

The striking department is one area Coleman will look to strengthen, especially if Bournemouth recall Lewis Grabban.

The Echo revealed earlier this month that Liverpool duo goalkeeper Danny Ward and forward Ben Woodburn - both of whom played a part under Coleman in the Wales set-up - feature prominently in his thoughts.

Money will be tight for the Black Cats but Coleman hopes to make some additions and wants the club to be on the ‘front foot’ should Bournemouth recall Grabban.

The Cherries loaned Grabban to Sunderland in the summer in a cut-price deal, with the Black Cats paying only a fraction of his wages and no fee.

There is a recall clause as part of the deal, with speculation mounting that his goalscoring exploits have attracted the attention of Wolves and Fulham.

Coleman has targets lined up for the upcoming window, and so will be prepared should Grabban depart.

Speaking earlier this month, Coleman said: "I’ve been here a few weeks, in my head, the positions and the people I’d like to bring in I already know.

"That [recall] is a possibility but we’re not anticipating it, of course you never know in football.

"Of course we have to look at that and if does happen we need to make sure we’re on the front foot and we’ve got someone coming the other way. Fingers crossed it won’t."