Exclusive: Sunderland accept Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair bid with midfielder heading for exit

Sunderland have accepted a bid for midfielder Paddy McNair.

The bid, believed to be from Middlesbrough, was reported over the weekend to be in excess of £5 million.

McNair looks set to leave Sunderland

Sunderland were eager to keep the 23-year-old for their League One campaign next season, but the midfielder has said that he wants to return to the Premier League.

Speaking on international duty, McNair said: "If I can get back to the Premier League, that would be great, but I just want to concentrate on these Northern Ireland games and look at that afterwards.”

While Championship side Middlesbrough would now appear to be frontrunners in the race for his signature, it is understood that Brighton are still in contention for his signature.

The South Coast outfit have had two bids rejected by the Black Cats but could yet return.

Chris Hughton is eager to boost his midfield options this summer and McNair is seen as a perfect squad option.