Exclusive: Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough legend Grant Leadbitter on retirement, coaching plans and inspiring the next generation

Somewhat surprisingly, the focus of their attention was not on the SkyBet League One winners trophy, Carabao Cup or Papa John’s Trophy as they glittered away waiting for the youngsters’ arrival.

And in defence of the aspiring players, trophies aren’t really the done thing for supporters of the region’s big three with just two major competition wins in the last 50 years between them.

No, rather than celebrate the achievements of trophy winners, followers of Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland have lauded players that gave blood, sweat and tears for the cause.

Karl Jarvis and Stephen Ridley, coaches at Hylton Juniors Football Club, Sunderland with Jasmin May from Your Move and former Sunderland player Grant Leadbitter and Hylton Juniors U10s in their new kit after the club won the kit in the EFL and Your Move's 'Your Club Your Kit' competition. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

Grant Leadbitter is a prime example - and he clearly remains a respected figure amongst Black Cats supporters of all ages despite bringing a close to his 20-year playing career three months ago.

In a haze of flashing camera lights and enthusiastic requests for autographs - not all made by children - Leadbitter chats happily with supporters young and old as Hylton’s players and coaches celebrate an unexpected boost during a difficult time for the grassroots game.

With the financial and practical pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic still fresh in the mind, the Russell Foster Youth League club have received 14 new match kits as part of the ‘Your Club, Your Kit’ initiative jointly ran by the EFL and partner Your Move.

Distant memories of his own childhood and more recent ones of life as a Dad to a young player are conjured up by Leadbitter as he takes in the increasingly chaotic scene.

Grant Leadbitter playing for Sunderland.

He tells The Echo: “It’s great being able to do this and to meet the players and coaches.

“Grassroots is a big part of the North-East and it’s always great to come and see what is going on.

“The opportunities I had to play in grassroots in the Russell Foster League were limited because I was fortunate enough to go to Sunderland at an early age.

“That meant I couldn’t really play in the Russell Foster, but I know what it’s about and I see my daughter playing now in the league.

“I go to watch her every weekend and it’s so important to people.

“It’s great to have competitions like this and it’s great to see a club in Sunderland winning too.

“Everyone knows my history with Sunderland, I was born here, I’m a Sunderland fan and I played for the club for years.

“So people know my passion for the club, how much I love the city and the people around the place too.

“It’s always good to give something back and to see smiles on faces of kids playing football.”

There were a whole spectrum of emotions on display at the Stadium of Light when Leadbitter took the acclaim of the Black Cats faithful following the announcement of his retirement in September.

Retirement has brought relief, a momentary pause from the pressure and intensity of a career spent entirely in the top three tiers of English football.

“I’m enjoying it, I am doing my own little things,” explains Leadbitter.

“I’ve got a few things going on at the moment, which I am enjoying and I am enjoying family life too.

“There’s things I haven’t been able to do for the last 25 years.

“I am enjoying it - but I want to get back involved."

With one door closed behind him, the 35-year-old is already in the process of preparing to walk through another as his career moves on to its next phase.

Leadbitter is currently working through his UEFA A Licence coaching qualification and has had the opportunity to lead some sessions at former club Middlesbrough as part of the process.

He has been working alongside Boro’s Under-16s coach as Leadbitter looks to fully prepare for life on the other side of the touchline. A thorough education and a need to be patient are key as he contemplates his next move in the game.

“I am fortunate that Boro have allowed me to use their Under-16s to help me along that path,” he said.

“I know I am fortunate to have that chance.

“I am doing a couple of days a week and it works well with what I want to do in my life.

“But I am also learning and I believe if you want to go down that route, you have got to do things properly.

“You have got to learn all different types of football.

“I don’t just want to go straight into the thick of it, I want to learn about football, I want to learn about all different age groups.

“I want to be a successful person, I am a driven person and whatever route that is, I know I will give everything to get there.

“I know how much hard work there is to do and I am prepared to put that in.”

Leadbitter made over 300 appearances for Boro and Ipswich in a career where his time on Teesside and in Suffolk were bookended by spells with Sunderland.

The midfielder became a popular and respected figure during two spells at the Stadium of Light and he received a number of plaudits when he announced his retirement earlier this year.

But could a return to his boyhood club be on the cards as he looks to embark on a career in coaching?

“You never know,” said Leadbitter.

“But I am prepared to put in the hard work and see where it takes me.

“Everyone knows my relationship with Sunderland, but at the moment I am just enjoying my A Licence.

“You’ve got to go where you feel comfortable and where people trust you.

“For me, any opportunity that comes in the future has to be right for me and you have to be able to trust the people around you.

“That’s the most important thing for me.”

Your Move is a partner of the EFL and this year will give away 100 kits to grassroots clubs as part of their ‘Your Club, Your Kit’ campaign.

