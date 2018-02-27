Exclusive: Everton and England ace Jordan Pickford backs Sunderland to survive, hails next generation and reveals Sam Allardyce impact

The first thing Jordan Pickford does after playing for Everton is to find out the result of his beloved Sunderland AFC.

Pickford, a 23-year-old England international, swapped Wearside for Merseyside in the summer, moving in a deal worth up to £30million.

Colin Young, secretary of the North East Football Writers' Association, presenting Jordan Pickford with his award.

A boyhood-Sunderland fan, the academy product’s debut season in goal was one of the few positives to come out of Sunderland’s Premier League relegation after a ten-year stay.

And now the club’s Championship survival hopes are hanging by a thread, the Black Cats bottom, four points from safety and with only 12 games left.

Pickford hoped Sunderland would bounce straight back up to the Premier League and is saddened by the situation they find themselves in – but he has backed them to survive.

“It is obviously frustrating as a fan and as a lad who has been there all my life, they are in a bad situation at the moment,” Washington-born Pickford said.

“After my game on a Saturday the first thing I look at on Sky Sports is to see how Sunderland have done.

“Even if I have won and Sunderland get beat I am a bit down.

“A few times this season Sunderland have got a result but then not managed to get another result on the back of it, in football you need back-to-back wins.

“There are 12 games left, a lot of points to play for and it is only four points the gap.

“We will be alright, we have done it before.”

Chris Coleman has put his faith in youth with George Honeyman, Josh Maja and Joel Asoro first team regulars.

Pickford remains close pals with several of his former Sunderland teammates and while the club won’t be back in the Premier League this season, he remains hopeful of brighter days ahead.

“We have a lot of young lads there, George Honeyman, Josh Maja and Joel Asoro coming through and its great to see them playing in the team,” said Pickford.

“I went to the same school as Ethan [Robson], he is two years younger than me, it is nice to see him come through as well.

“I speak to George and Catts {Lee Cattermole], Dunc [Duncan Watmore] regularly and the spirit is always there with Sunderland.

“You have to aim to get back into the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world.

“At the start of the season I thought we’d bounce straight back up to the Premier League, but obviously that won’t happen for Sunderland this season.”

Everton and Ronald Koeman won the race to land the highly-rated goalkeeper last summer.

Pickford was signed for a £25million fee, rising to £30million, and in the process became the most expensive British keeper in history.

Koeman has since been replaced by Sam Allardyce – the man who gave Pickford his debut at Sunderland in January 2016.

Pickford then became a Sunderland regular under David Moyes when an injury to Vito Mannone opened the door, a chance he grabbed with both gloves, winning rave reviews and an England call-up despite Sunderland’s struggles.

He is now enjoying working under Allardyce again at Goodison Park.

Pickford added: “The gaffer came in and we had a great eight games.

“In football you won’t have it going your way all the time, you will have a rollercoaster and we have had a couple of blips. We will dig the results out.

“Everyone knows what the manager is like, we know how to win games and he has ingrained that in us,” added Pickford, speaking at the North East Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards.

Pickford was crowned Young Player of the Year for the second successive year at Ramside Hall Hotel.

Pickford said: “It’s brilliant to regain this award – I would like to get the main award one day!

“It proves the hard work I am putting in is paying off, that I am doing well.

“I went out on loan when I was young at Sunderland for this reason, to be the best keeper that I can be. To keep performing, and it helped me going out and playing.

“That was really important for my development, crossing those bridges, getting that experience.

“When the time was right, unfortunately Vito was injured, but I took the chance with Sunderland.

“I have since moved to Everton and it has helped me in my career.”