Exclusive: Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua having medical ahead of Sunderland move

Sunderland are on the brink of making Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kazenga LuaLua their second January signing – on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old is understood to be undergoing a medical with a view to following Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter to the Stadium of Light.

Premier League side Brighton are understood to be willing to sell the 27-year-old winger.

The wideman joined QPR on loan in the summer and made eight appearances during his loan spell.

He was due to remain at Loftus Road until January but he returned to the south coast a month early and looks set to join Sunderland for a nominal fee.

Sunderland are desperately looking to add players to the squad before Wednesday's 11pm deadline.

Chris Coleman is prioritising two strikers but is looking to add wingers to his squad, with the Black Cats making a loan move for Wolves winger Ben Marshall earlier this week.